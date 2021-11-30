Bill Nye 'Science Guy' roasted for 'insanely demented' TikTok video with President Biden

Twitter wasn’t kind to TV scientist Bill Nye after he appeared in a TikTok video with President Biden.

Nye, who is famous for being the "Science Guy" in a children's educational program back in the 1990s, appeared in a TikTok video to promote the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill voted on by Congress along with other Democrat legislative proposals. During the approximately 82-second video, he’s joined by President Biden who is referred to as "Amtrak Joe."

"Infrastructure is cool!" Nye declared.

The video was promoted by Biden administration officials, like Christian Tom, the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Digital Strategy. However, critics described the video as as "demented" and cringe-inducing.

President of the The Lafayette Company Ellen Carmichael tweeted, "If they’re just letting any guy with a mechanical engineering degree weigh in on the infrastructure debate, my dad’s got some opinions…"

Washington Free Beacon writer Joe Gabriel Simonson called the video "insanely demented."

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., praised the video and said, "One might say this is how we ‘Bill Back Better.’"

The infrastructure bill was officially signed into law by President Biden on November 15. The $1.5 trillion package passed the House of Representatives on November 5 in a 228-206 vote, with 13 Republicans joining the Democrats. The bill passed the Senate in August in a 69-30 vote.

The legislation was also the subject of months of political debate between Republicans and Democrats. Republican lawmakers criticized so-called "RINOS" for voting in favor of the bill. Meanwhile, six House Democrats including "Squad" members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted against the bill because there weren't enough assurances the Senate would pass the additional spending bill that included numerous progressive agenda policies .

