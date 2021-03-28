Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

William Shatner explains why he's never watched 'Star Trek'

The actor played Captain James T. Kirk in the sci-fi series

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
New nonagenarian William Shatner stars in new film 'Senior Moment'Video

New nonagenarian William Shatner stars in new film 'Senior Moment'

'Star Trek' legend plays retired NASA test pilot whose license is revoked for drag racing; FOX's Ashley Dvorkin reports

William Shatner admitted that he's never watched an episode of his hit TV series "Star Trek" on which he played Captain James T. Kirk.

The 90-year-old actor told People magazine it's "too painful" to watch himself in the iconic series that aired from 1966 to 1969.

"I have never watched ‘Star Trek’," Shatner said. "There are many episodes I don’t know, there are some movies I don’t know."

The only project Shatner did watch was "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" only because he directed it. "I directed one of the movies — No. 5 — I had to watch that one," he said. "But it's all painful because I don't like the way I look and what I do." 

WILLIAM SHATNER REFLECTS ON TURNING 90 AND CELEBRATING WITH 'STAR TREK' FANS

The Emmy award-winning actor recently told Fox News he's embarrassed about becoming a nonagenarian. 

William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in a November 1968 episode of 'Star Trek.'

William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in a November 1968 episode of 'Star Trek.' (CBS via Getty Images)

"I mean, my God, who's the who wants to be 90?" Shatner joked while promoting his new film "Senior Moment." "I don't want to be 90, but I'm 90. It's a bit embarrassing."

And after all these decades on TV and in movies, what keeps Shater interested in acting into his 90s is the discovery process. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He mused, "Everything is a discovery... what's interesting is to discover not only [things] about yourself, but about the world around you, there's always continuous discovery."

On Our Radar