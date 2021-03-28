William Shatner explains why he's never watched 'Star Trek'

William Shatner admitted that he's never watched an episode of his hit TV series "Star Trek" on which he played Captain James T. Kirk.

The 90-year-old actor told People magazine it's "too painful" to watch himself in the iconic series that aired from 1966 to 1969.

"I have never watched ‘Star Trek’," Shatner said. "There are many episodes I don’t know, there are some movies I don’t know."

The only project Shatner did watch was "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" only because he directed it. "I directed one of the movies — No. 5 — I had to watch that one," he said. "But it's all painful because I don't like the way I look and what I do."

The Emmy award-winning actor recently told Fox News he's embarrassed about becoming a nonagenarian.

"I mean, my God, who's the who wants to be 90?" Shatner joked while promoting his new film "Senior Moment." "I don't want to be 90, but I'm 90. It's a bit embarrassing."

And after all these decades on TV and in movies, what keeps Shater interested in acting into his 90s is the discovery process.

He mused, "Everything is a discovery... what's interesting is to discover not only [things] about yourself, but about the world around you, there's always continuous discovery."