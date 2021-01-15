Bill Maher says Ashli Babbitt knew California cared more about 'toxic Whiteness' than 'toxic brokeness'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night addressed the death of Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran from California who was fatally shot inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Maher stressed that Babbitt "lost her life trying to prevent Biden from becoming president" -- despite the fact she was previously an Obama voter.

He sympathized with Babbitt as a struggling business owner who was "pissed off at the greed and corruption," but insisted a second term for President Trump term would not have solved her problems since it was her home state of California that was "doing most of the squeezing."

"In order to keep her business afloat, she resorted to a short-term loan with an interest rate of 169 percent. That's right. She was being charged 169 percent interest and went to Washington so she can chant 'Stop the Steal!'" Maher said.

"And maybe, since all politics was local, all she knew was that she lives in a state that seems to care more about her 'toxic Whiteness' than her toxic brokeness. And that the state that's run entirely by Democrats, yeah, they didn't stop anyone from charging her 169 percent interest on a loan either."

"It shouldn't be surprising that America is full of fed-up, unhappy people who just want to break s---. Trump sure didn't drain any swamps, but when it comes to graft and corruption and everybody wetting his beaks, California, yeah that's a swamp too," Maher continued. "California is a blue state that is completely held together by red tape. It's no wonder people are leaving in droves."

Babbitt served as a high-level security officer throughout her time in Air Force. Military records show that she held an E4 Senior Airman's rank, having entered active duty in April 2004 and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her last active-duty station was Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, where she held the title of security forces controller, before leaving the military in 2008.

She later took over Fowler's Pool Service & Supply in Spring Valley, Calif., in 2017, where she was listed as CEO and owner with her second husband, Aaron.

Babbitt was reportedly shot by a plainclothes officer as she joined others inside the Capitol. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from her wounds.

An investigation into her death is continuing, authorities have said.

