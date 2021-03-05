Bill Maher, Charlamagne Tha God clash over Cuomo, Biden sexual misconduct allegations

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a heated exchange with radio host Charlamagne Tha God over the sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Biden.

During a panel discussion Friday night about whether Cuomo needs to resign, Maher began by declaring he "[does] not need an investigation" into the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced against Cuomo, insisting "it's always on a case-by-case basis" and that "I believe these women completely."

Charlamagne, however, told Maher it's "kinda hard" to ask Cuomo to resign when "you voted for Joe Biden."

He explained, "If you weren't more upset with Joe Biden, who had more serious allegations--"

"No, he didn't!" Maher exclaimed.

"Yeah, he was accused of actual rape," Charlamagne said.

"No, he wasn't," Maher doubled down.

"What are you talking about?!" Charlamagne gasped.

"Are you talking about the hallway incident?" Maher asked.

"Tara Reade!" Charlamagne responded.

"Well, I don't believe that," Maher quickly dismissed Biden's accuser. "That's what I'm saying. Some I believe, some I don't. That's my right. I don't believe her. These women I believe completely. I don't think that Joe Biden is the guy who finger-b---s you in the hallway. I don't. I just don't."

The "Breakfast Club" co-host stressed that while he wasn't saying he believed Reade's claims either, he pointed out her allegations were "more serious" than Cuomo's and yet "I didn't hear people asking him to resign or drop out of the race."

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni pointed out that Biden had repeatedly denied Reade's allegations, comparing the denials to Cuomo's non-denial about at least one of his accusers.

The conversation then pivoted to the allegations other women made about Biden's inappropriate touching, which Maher stressed was a "different issue."

"That's when he was sniffing their hair," Maher told Charlamagne. "The first allegation was just ... it wasn't even a MeToo, even though it was interpreted that way in the press. It was just he was just trying to do an old-man thing."

"Hey man, harassment is harassment," Charlamagne said.

"No, it's not," Maher shot back.

"I don't think we can tell women the difference between sniffing hair and saying something inappropriate because I think sniffing hair is just as inappropriate as saying something," Charlamagne said.

Maher then went to bat for Biden, explaining the Democrat was "just trying to show [Lucy Flores] encouragement."

"She was just about to make a speech, he came up behind her just to be like, 'You're going to do good out there, honey,'" Maher told the panel before acting out a Biden sniff. "Let's not pretend that we live in this world where all these things are the same."

"I agree with that," Charlamagne conceded.

The "Real Time" host went on to slam Cuomo for denying he was trying to make advances toward his accusers.

"Yes, you were," Maher said. "Just be real about it. 'I'm lonely, I'm horny.' I mean, there's nothing sadder than a man with no game."

Tara Reade slammed Maher as an apparent "expert" in sexual misconduct, telling Fox News, "I dare him to speak to me or have me on his show since he disparages me."

Reade, who previously served as a staffer for then-Sen. Biden, came forward last year claiming that her former boss sexually assaulted her. Both Biden and his presidential campaign repeatedly denied her allegations.

Meanwhile, three women came forward with their own claims against the embattled New York governor.

Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser to Cuomo, accused the Democrat last week of making sexually charged comments, unwanted touching, and forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing. Cuomo's office has denied her claims.

Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, alleged to the New York Times on Saturday that the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life in his office.

The third woman, Anna Ruch, told the Times on Monday that Cuomo touched her bare lower back and asked if he could kiss her during a wedding reception in 2019.

Cuomo initially claimed his past interactions with women were attempts to be "playful" but acknowledged he "may have been insensitive." He has since expressed more regret at a news conference.

The governor is also facing intense scrutiny over his handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic and is being accused of covering up the number of COVID nursing home deaths following his controversial policy that ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients.