Chris Cuomo blasted after telling CNN viewers he can't cover brother Andrew's harassment scandal

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo faced intense backlash Monday after telling "Cuomo Prime Time" viewers he cannot cover the growing sexual harassment scandal surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo, who repeatedly welcomed his relative on air for chummy interviews in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, told viewers that he was "aware of what's going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.

"Now, of course, CNN has to cover it," he continued. "They have covered it extensively, and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that."

Chris Cuomo made his remarks moments after The New York Times reported that a third woman had accused Andrew Cuomo of making unwanted advances at a 2019 wedding. That accusation followed claims by two former staffers last week that the governor had sexually harassed them.

After his brief statement, Cuomo swiftly moved on to what he called a "lot of news going on that matters also."

Journalists from across the political spectrum blasted the CNN anchor.

"That makes sense," New York Times correspondent Annie Karni reacted. "What never made sense to me was Chris Cuomo covering him when things were going well for Andrew Cuomo."

"This is a cop out. He covered his brother when it was good news. He should do it when it’s bad news," Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross said.

"So he can cover his brother when he thinks it's good news but not now. The whole shtick with his brother was wrong then and this is really apparent now," Al Jazeera correspondent Alan Fisher similarly tweeted.

"When you pretend that an obvious conflict doesn't exist you end up having to make ridiculous statements like this," ProPublica journalist Derek Willis panned the CNN anchor.

"Every J-school student knows that ethically you are only allowed to interview your brother when the news about him is good. That’s like, a day one lesson," Washington Post reporter Ben Terris said.

"Why was @ChrisCuomo allowed to cover his brother’s coronavirus response? This is a very convenient discovery of journalism standards for Fredo and @CNN," Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher wrote.

"Again, this is why it was a mistake to allow him to do those interviews with his brother," Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali expressed. "And don’t come to me with 'we needed it! It made us happy!' If you’re getting your comfort and joy from a Cuomo brothers interview you have bigger problems to deal with."

"No words for this," National Journal associate editor Alex Clearfield reacted.

"I guess the comedy show has ended," Washington Examiner editor Will Ricciardella quipped.

"CNN has not, in fact, covered it extensively," conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey fact-checked the far-left network.

"Perhaps this is why prior to the scandal you shouldn't have been allowed to interview your brother in a clear violation of standard journalistic practice," Kansas City Star correspondent Bryan Lowry concluded.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

For months, CNN, along with the "Cuomo Prime Time" host, have given the governor unprecedented cover in downplaying his various scandals. The network previously gave developments in his nursing home controversy little to no airtime –and allowed the star anchor free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the embattled Democrat in the early months of the pandemic.

CNN also went nearly 24 hours before even acknowledging the shocking allegations made by Lindsey Boylan, the first accuser, which were made public Wednesday.

Boylan accused the Democrat of making sexually charged comments, unwanted touching, and forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing.

Charlotte Bennett, the second accuser, alleged to the New York Times that the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life in his office.

The third woman, Anna Ruch, told the Times that Cuomo touched her bare lower back and asked if he could kiss her during a wedding reception