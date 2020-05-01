Biden dodges question on whether he specifically remembers Tara Reade
Woman accuses Biden of sexual harassment over alleged incident when she was 14
Complaint confusion: Biden calls on Senate secretary to locate accuser records, amid uncertainty over location
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday called on the Secretary of the Senate to essentially resolve confusion over where personnel complaints from the 1990s would be held, after demanding hours earlier that any complaint from the former staffer who accused him of sexual assault be located and released.
Pelosi backs Biden's denial of assault claim: 'I thought that he dealt with it'
Joe Biden gets first Tara Reade questions in his 16th appearance since her sex assault allegations were made
Trump campaign slams 'double standard' over Biden allegations, in scathing video
President Trump's reelection campaign released a scathing video Friday alleging a "double standard" on sexual assault allegations, implicitly comparing how a number of high-profile Democrats handled the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process with how they are now handling allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.