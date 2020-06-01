Rush Limbaugh, Charlamagne Tha God spar over white privilege during 'Breakfast Club' conversation: 'You're being delusional'

Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh sparred with “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God over white privilege on Monday during an unprecedented conversation.

“The Breakfast Club,” a New York City-based morning radio program, has been an essential landing spot for prominent Democrats. Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, have grilled current and former presidential candidates from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris. They linked up with Limbaugh for a special conversation about the recent events that have unfolded in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The conversation, billed as two of the nation’s “biggest -- and most polarized” voices -- started with everyone in agreement that Floyd’s death was a tragedy.

BIDEN ON CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS TO CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: 'HE WAS BEING A WISE GUY, AND I RESPONDED IN KIND'

“There shouldn’t be legalized murder... George Floyd, by everything I’ve been able to tell, was a good guy,” Limbaugh said. “I think that cop should be charged with first-degree murder.”

At one point after Limbaugh noted the success of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God said America “denies black people justice and just plain decency” but black people have been expected to act like they’re “happy to be here” because a few of them, like him, could be well-off.

“When did I say that?” Limbaugh asked, to which the Breakfast Club pointed to the conservative icon’s praise of Charlamagne. He attempted to finish his point when Limbaugh cut him off.

BET CO-FOUNDER BLASTS BIDEN OVER COMMENTS ON BLACK VOTERS: 'ARROGANT AND OUT-OF-TOUCH ATTITUDE'

“Charlamagne, you’re adding things to my mouth that I did not say,” Limbaugh said. “I was trying to be complimentary of you and I’m trying to illustrate that you are an example to others.”

The group then had some respectful bickering over Colin Kaepernick and what could be done to stop police brutality in America, when Charlamagne posed a question to Limbaugh.

“RIP to George Floyd but that was not an isolated incident, this is a regular occurrence,” Charlamagne said. “How are you going to use your privilege as a white male to combat this prejudice?”

Limbaugh answered by fighting back against the concept of white privilege.

“I don’t buy into the notion of white privilege. I think that’s a liberal, political construct right along the lines of political correctness, it’s designed to intimidate and get people to shut up and admit they’re guilty of doing things they haven’t done,” Limbaugh said. “I don’t have any white privilege.”

“You’re being delusional,” Charlamagne shot back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Breakfast Club then told Limbaugh that an example of white privilege was that a white person would not have been killed in police custody like Floyd was.

“If what happened to George Floyd had happened to a white man, we probably wouldn’t even have heard about it,” Limbaugh said.