Bill Maher says 'sleazy' Cuomo needs to get out: 'This is worse than Ralph Northam'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher insisted that Andrew Cuomo has overstayed his welcome as New York's governor amid the growing scandals plaguing the prominent Democrat.

During his opening monologue Friday night, Maher began by telling his audience that it's "Day Four of the Andrew Cuomo death watch."

"The report came back. Yes, sleaze," Maher recapped, sharing the findings by New York Attorney General Letitia James. "Democrats are dropping him like he's made of gluten."

He continued, "No really, he has no friends now. Biden called on him to resign, Nancy Pelosi called on him to resign, Chuck Schumer, yes, called on him to resign, Anthony Weiner called him for a double date."

Later on, during the panel discussion, the HBO star kicked off the conversation by quipping, "it seems like he's been a little sleazy."

"How is he still there?" Maher asked. "What does he think is gonna happen? Like, why would you stay at this moment? It's been a whole week since the report came out. They're going to impeach him if he doesn't leave. Wouldn't you rather go on your own accord? Wouldn't you rather be, ‘You can’t fire me, I quit' than get impeached in a week?"

"No," guest Ben Shapiro responded. "I think that all the incentive structures are for staying. You have to at least take the Ralph Northam gamble, right? I mean, you at least have to take the chance and then maybe people will forget about it and move on."

"Well, I think this is worse than Ralph Northam," Maher said, referring to the Virginia governor, a Democrat, who survived a scandal over decades-old photos. "What's worse, blackface at a party in 1980 … or actually sexually harassing women in 2021 and who work under you?"

MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance said Cuomo was "going full Trump" and "burning himself down" by not resigning.

"You know, when Joe Biden tells you to go, it's time to go," Nance quipped.

"Yes! That's what I'm saying, it's time to go!" Maher exclaimed. "And he's not Donald Trump because Donald Trump is a city cockroach and nothing can kill him. And this guy is not. He should go."