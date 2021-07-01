Bill Cosby enjoyed pizza, was cracking jokes on first night at home after prison release

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby enjoyed his first night at home since being released from prison on Wednesday by sinking his teeth into some hot fresh pizza and cracking jokes with those close to him, Fox News can report.

Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told Fox News Cosby's first night since being released from prison upon his conviction being overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was "amazing."

"He had Zio's pizza and we stayed up last night 'til 2 in the morning just laughing and joking and him doing comedy routines," Wyatt dished.

Cosby, previously known as "America's Dad" enjoyed a pizza from the downtown Philadelphia pizza restaurant just the way he likes it: "Almost burnt, fresh basil, mozzarella and sauce. It's his favorite."

Wyatt tells Fox News Cosby not only wanted to pig out on pizza but figured it would help to benefit a local restaurant in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"He wants to highlight those restaurants hurting from the pandemic," the spokesperson said.

Cosby also apparently was getting back to his old ways by cracking jokes at home. Wyatt says, ""He was just telling jokes and having fun, enjoying life."

"The Cosby Show" actor is also hoping to get back to comedy now that his conviction has been overturned.

"He wants to get back on stage sooner or later," Wyatt confirmed.

Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction. The 83-year-old was released from SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., outside Philadelphia, just before 2:30 p.m, state corrections officials told Fox News.

He was seen leaving the prison in a white car shortly afterward and arrived at his home about an hour later to the sounds of a fan shouting "we love you," a protestor chanting "we believe the women" and the whir of a news helicopter flying overhead. He appeared to flash a "peace" sign with his hand as he exited the car.

Cosby later made a brief appearance outside the home, wearing a T-shirt from a Philadelphia high school he attended and flanked by his attorneys and a spokesperson, but remained silent.

Cosby was "overjoyed," his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told reporters outside the home.

"But as we have always said, this is bigger than Bill Cosby," Wyatt added. "This is about reforming the criminal justice system."

The overturn of Cosby's conviction resulted in swift backlash from his accusers and celebrities around the world. However, Wyatt tells Fox News the comedian and his tea are not "even paying attention to that. That's not even on our radar screen."

In fact, Wyatt says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to vacate his sexual assault conviction "sets the precedent for all of Americans whose constitutional rights are being destroyed and taken away and their due process is taken away."

"That's what he's so excited about. That this is a resounding statement around the world that you cannot take a person's constitutional rights away especially when they're given a deal. Also, it changes the law on how they bring people in to testify on one's trial who had nothing to do with the trial or had nothing to do with the trial or nothing to do with the allegations that the accuser is bringing forth. That's going to be his platform," Wyatt concluded.