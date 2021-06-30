Bill Cosby's accusers Carla Ferrigno, Janice Dickinson and more react to his prison release: 'I’m angry'

Bill Cosby's sudden and speedy release from prison has elicited reactions from many, including those who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 83-year-old has been accused by about 60 women of sex crimes ranging from misconduct to battery to assault and beyond.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court surprised many by overturning the star's criminal conviction after he served more than two years of his three to 10-year sentence.

While Hollywood stars were quick to react to the news, some of the disgraced actor's accusers voiced their opinions on the matter as well.

"Looking at my newborn granddaughter it’s tragic to think that after all these decades of women’s empowerment the system would allow a rapist like Bill Cosby to roam free," Carla Ferrigno told Fox News in a statement. "He doesn’t deserve to be out and have these poor women suffer heartbreak from the lack of accountability and knowing they, and their trauma, aren’t valued in the eyes of the law."

Janice Dickinson told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm angry. I'm angry they let him out over a procedural. That's basically all I have to say. I can't get into the legalese about it. I can only speak from my heart and say that the statute of limitations is not fair. It's just not fair."

"This morning when I got up and rolled out of bed, my friend, Stephen Lenehan, gave me a telephone call and he told me, he said, ‘I have some bad news,’" she continued. "And I was bracing for a hurricane or something, and he was like, 'Cosby is out of prison.'...First of all, [I felt] so angry. So angry. Second, I felt like I was kicked in the stomach, in my abdomen, by some psychic blow."

Late accuser Louisa Moritz's rep shared a statement on social media, stressing that the actor was "NOT FOUND INNOCENT" but was instead "released over a technicality."

Andrea Constand, whose lawsuit put Cosby behind bars, published a statement on Twitter, saying she found the court's decision "disappointing" and stressed that it may "discourage" others from speaking out against alleged sexual predators.

"Once again, we remain grateful to those women who came forward to tell their stories, to DA Kevin Steele and the excellent prosecutors who achieve a conviction at trial, despite the ultimate outcome which resulted from a procedural technicality, and we urge all victims to have their voices heard," the statement said in part. "We do not intend to make any further comment."

Patricia Steuer, who previously accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting her on two occasions, said she was "a little stunned" by the overturning despite preparing herself for such a possibility.

"I’m feeling sad because this is absolutely a perceived loss on my part," she said, per the New York Times. "I’m wondering what the 43-year ordeal that I went through was supposed to be about."

However, Steuer, 65, said she found solace in knowing that she and her fellow accusers "did the only thing that we could" by coming forward.

Victoria Valentino told ABC News that she was "absolutely in shock" over the conviction being overturned and said that her "stomach is lurching."

Another accuser, Janice Baker Kinney spoke to the outlet and said that she was "shocked" that "one little legalese can overturn this when so many people came forward, so many women have told their truths."

"I am deeply distressed about the injustice of the whole thing," she said. "He's a sociopath. He's a serial rapist."

Eden Tirl told NBC that she felt "completely out of breath" and railed against the statute of limitations, which limited the number of women that could formally sue the star for his alleged crimes.

The outlet also spoke to Heidi Thomas, who felt the decision came "out of the blue" seeing as to how the star "was just refused parole for not taking part in any Sex assault programs."

Sammie Mays told TMZ that she found the release to be "disrespectful and despicable" while Sarita Butterfield echoed the sentiments and Angela Leslie said she was "surprised and shocked."

"It seems the justice system served the criminal, in this case, as opposed to the victims," Leslie added.

Per Daily Mail, accuser Beth Ferrier said that the overturning doesn't prove that Cosby is innocent.

