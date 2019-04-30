'Big Bang Theory' series finale after-show hosted by Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki announced by CBS

CBS is giving “The Big Bang Theory” a proper send-off by way of a farewell special set to air after the finale on May 16.

The network announced that the 30-minute retrospective, titled “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell,” will debut after the series finale as well as the Season 2 finale of the show’s spinoff “Young Sheldon.”

Series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco will take viewers on a behind the scenes tour of the set for one last time. In addition, the duo will take a trip down memory lane by sharing some of the best-kept secrets from the show’s production as well as personal memories from their 12 years working on the hit sitcom. The network promises a slew of stories, interviews and more to help say goodbye to the series.

“The Big Bang Theory” will end after 12 seasons and 279 episodes, making it the longest-running live-action sitcom in TV history. Since it’s 2007 premiere, the show has received 52 Emmy Award nominations and 10 wins to date along with seven Golden Globe nominations.

The cast previously gave fans a little behind-the-scenes look at the finale by posting about their final table read on social media.

The star took to Instagram to show the final page of the script. Fortunately for fans, there are no spoilers involved. The image in question only shows the final words: “END OF SERIES.”

“Yea, didn’t sleep,” Cuoco captioned the photo.

Cuoco also posted several photos indicating how much she sobbed at the table read.