‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki jokes about ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant's incorrect answer

Who is Johnny Glick? That's what actor Johnny Galecki wants to know.

The "Big Bang Theory" star was honored that he was the answer to a "Jeopardy!" question this week — but he couldn't help but poke fun at a contestant who completely botched his name and lost his turn.

“Darlene Conner’s significant other David Healy; Leonard Hofstadter," game show host Alex Trebek read the $1,600 "actors" category question to a man named Zorn.

"Who is Glick?" replied Zorn, receiving an incorrect buzz.

His opponent, Meredith, then took over.

"Who is Johnny Galecki?" she stated before moving onto a question on European history for $1,600.

Galecki posted the seconds-long clip on his Instagram account, garnering more than 265,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

"The saddest part is, Zorn is my older brother. 💪 game, Meredith. ❤️," the 43-year-old joked in his caption.

Regardless, fans congratulated Galecki on officially "making it," though some couldn't help but joke about his new nickname "Glick."

"But for real, who is Glick?" one Instagram user asked.

"Okay that's next level cool to be a Jeopardy question," another chimed in.

"Now all you need is to be a Simpson," a third added.

The final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" will air in May 2019.

Galecki expects the ending of the show will be extremely emotional for both the cast and fans.

“It’ll be very bittersweet. There will be a lot of tears. I don’t know what we’re going to do with Kaley on the last episode — she’s going to be waterworks!” he previously told People.

After they wrap of the show's final season, Galecki is expected to ramp up the role that helped launch his acting career: David Healy, Darlene's ex-husband, on "The Conners."