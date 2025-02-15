Biff Wiff, 'I Think You Should Leave' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actor, dies

Biff Wiff, the character actor who was best known for his roles on the Netflix sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" and the Academy Award-winning movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once," has died.

Wiff's death was confirmed by his management company Entertainment Lab in a post that was shared to Instagram Friday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved client and actor, Biff Wiff. Biff was an amazing person inside and out, and his loving energy could be felt by all. We are sending our heartfelt sympathies to his family & loved ones at this time. @biffwiff," the caption read.

The post featured photos of Wiff including a snap of him with his "Self-Reliance" co-star Jake Johnson and an image in which he was pictured with Robinson that was taken while they were filming their fan-loved "Shirt Brothers" sketch. In the skit, the two both show up wearing identical shirts at a children's fall concert with Wiff deeming Robinson his "shirt brother."

Robinson paid tribute to Wiff on his Instagram Story, re-posting Entertainment Lab's post along with a string of broken heart emojis. He also shared a clip from the "Shirt Brothers" sketch, which aired in season three of "I Think You Should Leave." Wiff played the roles of Santa Claus and Detective Crashmore in earlier seasons of the show.

Ahead of the series' season three premiere in , friends of Wiff revealed that he was hospitalized as he battled a recurring cancer and started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the actor's treatment. On the page, Wiff was quoted as saying, "I'm not sure how to respond. I'm back in the hospital again dealing with side effects of the cancer I was diagnosed with late last year and have no idea when or if I will recover."

On his own Instagram page, Wiff shared updates on his cancer journey and also frequently posted about his acting work.

In his final post, which was shared on Monday, Wiff uploaded clips of commentary and behind the scenes footage from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," in which he had a supporting role.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the film's directors and writers Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for casting him and thanked the movie's production company A24 for sending him the clips. Wiff also wrote that the movie's stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis were "so nice," adding "everyone was great."

"Thanks again Daniels. Thanks for letting me be a part of your beautiful vision," he concluded. "Love all my fans, friends, and family. You guys are the absolute best. Take care everyone."

Wiff made his acting debut in 1986 with a guest role in a 1986 episode of the "Gidget" sequel series "The New Gidget." He went on to appear in dozens of TV shows including "Moonlighting," "L.A. Law," "Roseanne," "Roswell," "Crossing Jordan," "Dragnet" "Reba," "True Jackson VP," "iCarly," "The Mentalist," "Desperate Housewives," "Pretty Little Liars," "Silicon Valley," "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "NCIS," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Westworld," "Speechless," "Fresh off the Boat," "Grace & Frankie," "Goliath," "9-1-1" and "Jury Duty."

The actor had a guest role in a 1989 episode of the original "Night Court" TV series and then appeared in four episodes of the "Night Court" revival show from 2023 to 2024.

His final on-screen appearance was in the upcoming movie "Hot Cheetos for Layla." Last week, Wiff shared a clip from the film on his Instagram page, writing, "Hi friends. I hope everyone is recovering from the fires and everything else in this crazy world."

"I'm still on my trip down memory lane. Life has been good to me," he continued. "This is a small movie I worked on called Hot Cheetos for Layla. I want to thank the brother directors Danny and Ismael Castro for thinking of me. Big fans of I Think You Should Leave!



"Danny @flemingfinn and I have become friends over the years. Thanks for everything Danny, you're a good kid, and Taylor says you really are a gem. Best of luck with #hotcheetosforlayla."

"Enjoy a scene from the movie! It was a crazy one as usual," he added.

