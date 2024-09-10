Jamie Lee Curtis shares secret to her 40-year marriage with husband Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis has something special: a 40-year marriage.

The award-winning actress married husband Christopher Guest in 1984, just four months after they met.

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star was asked about the secret to her long-lasting marriage.

"Well, you don’t leave," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet following her Emmy win for "The Bear."

"I’m also sober for a long time. And we have a phrase in recovery: ‘If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.’ And, you know, that’s marriage. If you stay on the bus, the scenery changes.

"Like, all of a sudden, you literally wanna hate each other, and then the next day, it’s a pretty, sunny day. And the dog does something cute. Or your child does something cute. And you look at each other, and you’re like, ‘Aw, gosh.’ And then you’re on another track.

"I think perseverance, patience, gentleness and a really good dose of hatred.

"That's the truth. You’re going to hate each other. Not leaving. Not allowing that hatred to then cause you to make some choice that you’re gonna regret. I think that’s really the secret."

After they got married, Curtis and Guest adopted daughters Annie and Ruby.

She told Good Housekeeping in 2018, "My husband and I are opposites. We have been for 33 years, and we always will be.

"He’s an intellectual, and I was from the movie star/alcoholic/drug addict side, where education was not the most important thing. We don’t listen to the same radio station. We don’t read the same paper. We don’t go to bed at the same time."

Curtis rose to fame after playing Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's horror hit "Halloween."

Producer Debra HIll said she cast Curtis because of her mother's status as a horror icon, saying it would be "great publicity" for the film.

