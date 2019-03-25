Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson praises Meghan Markle as 'beautiful, independent, intelligent'

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, is a big fan of Meghan Markle.

When asked about the Duchess of Sussex at the opening of "The Broad’s Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983" exhibit in Los Angeles, Knowles-Lawson, 65, couldn't help but gush.

"I mean, I think she’s a beautiful, intelligent, independent young woman," she told Us Weekly of the former "Suits" actress.

Knowles-Lawson added of Markle, 37, “I think it’s amazing that she got that opportunity and that she is a great representation for our people. It’s really wonderful!”

The praise comes after Beyoncé, 37, and Jay-Z, 49, honored Markle in their BRIT Awards acceptance speech in February.

The couple stood in front of a portrait of Markle wearing a tiara, pearls and old-school royal regalia for their thank you video.

“Thank you so much to the Brit Awards for this incredible honor. You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you,” Queen Bey said.

Beyoncé, who shares mutual pal Serena Williams with Markle, also honored the Duchess on Instagram, writing, "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."