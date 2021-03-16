Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson corrects singer's Grammy acceptance speech: 'I am so proud'

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has something to say after her daughter's historic Grammy win.

On Sunday, Beyoncé, 39, won multiple Grammys, making her the most decorated female artist.

The superstar won best rap performance for the song "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion, best music video for "Brown Skin Girl" and took the cake with her best R&B performance win for "Black Parade."

In her acceptance speech, the "Dreamgirls" actress said she'd been working toward her dream since she was 9 years old -- Knowles-Lawson remembers it differently, however.

In celebration of her daughter's big win, Tina, 67, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of the speech.

"She said since 'since she was nine years old' Well I remember 7 years old!" she shared in the caption. "So much, Blood, sweat and tears, intense training, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside. Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus."

Knowles-Lawson reiterated that her daughter made "so many sacrifices" and understood that "you don't have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication."

She also commended the "Before I Let Go" singer for "giving back" and "paying it forward."

"Well deserved baby!!," she gushed. "Thanks to the Grammy’s for showing that short clip of just a few of your many groundbreaking, game changing, career moves, it was amazing. It only touched the surface of all of the groundbreaking rule changing ways, you have, set the standards, your fearless unapologetic statements in your music and performances and filmmaking, have knocked down doors for others to be fearless and unapologetic as well, you continuously raised the bar and made your own rules, an example for so many [artists]."

The proud mother continued, saying she can see her daughter's influence in every award show performances she watches.

"You are always complimentary you are always exposing young talent, and creatives, [in] front of and behind the camera’s teaching, training, mentoring sharing all of the resources that you have taken years, and so much sacrifice to build," Knowles-Lawson added. "You are always happy for all of the other talented [artists]!! You also respect and honor artist that came before you and opened doors for you!!!! You are truly a gracious Class act!!!"

She concluded: "I am so Proud not of just the 28 Grammys but for the incredible human being you have managed to stay."