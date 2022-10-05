Beverly Johnson, 69, joins Carmen Dell'Orefice as world's oldest supermodel poses nude at 91

Beverly Johnson and Carmen Dell'Orefice both made history on the covers of Vogue years ago and continue to break barriers in the modeling world as Dell'Orefice posed nude at 91 years old.

Johnson, who turns 70 Oct. 13, declared her utmost adoration for the bombshell as they chatted about everlasting beauty and defying ageism in the fashion industry.

Dell'Orefice draped a white sheet across her body while sprawled across a plush bedroom set in an image captured by famed photographer Fadil Barisha for New You magazine.

Johnson made history in 1974 as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue. She then became the first Black woman to model on the cover of the French edition of Elle.

Dell'Orefice shot her first Vogue cover in 1946 at the age of 15, one of the youngest models to ever have been featured on the cover of the famed publication.

"One of the secrets to maintaining beauty is doing what you do for a baby, nurturing and feeding the baby with love," Carmen said. "That's what we should do with ourselves: nurture ourselves, love ourselves and give that kind of energy to ourselves."

Beverly admitted Carmen was one of her modeling inspirations. "I like to go on the record to say this woman is my idol. She is model goals," Johnson said.

"She's been a mentor to me and doesn't even know, and I have the utmost respect for this woman. I know all of her photographs. She has the biggest, most stunning body of work of any model in fashion."

Johnson has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers and has stayed in the spotlight with acting roles, in addition to writing two books focused on health and beauty.

"At this present moment, I'm doing Pilates," Johnson said. "We all know that you have to eat right, drink a lot of water and move and exercise or have some kind of routine.

"I try to take care of myself on a daily basis. And that means meditation too. I have a spiritual life, four grandchildren and my daughter. All those things, together with love, keep me in balance."