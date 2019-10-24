Bette Midler on Rand Paul's Syria comments: We should 'be more grateful' to man who assaulted him

Bette Midler tweeted we should "be more grateful" to the man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul in 2017. The star's tweet came after comments Paul made about the Kurds being "ingrates” for disrespecting U.S. troops in Syria.

“I DO NOT promote violence but... Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the s--- out of Rand Paul,” Midler tweeted on Wednesday.

BETTE MIDLER LOBS PROFANE ATTACK AT LEADING CONSERVATIVE WHO HONORED DAVID KOCH

Paul was assaulted by neighbor Rene Boucher in November 2017 while he was mowing his lawn. Paul was tackled from behind and suffered six broken ribs, including three displaced fractures. His recovery was complicated by fluid and blood around the lungs and pneumonia. He ultimately had part of his lung removed in August 2019.

BETTE MIDLER DENOUNCED AS A 'REAL RACIST' BY FELLOW CELEBRITIES FOR TWEET ABOUT BLACK TRUMP SUPPORTERS

On Wednesday, Paul furthered his remarks on Syria telling "America's Newsroom" host Bill Hemmer it was "amazing" that "we actually have a realignment in Turkey, in Syria, that may actually lead to peace for the first time in eight years."

Despite saying she doesn’t promote violence, this isn’t the first time that Midler has caused a stir over her rhetoric on Twitter. Over the summer she courted controversy again with a since-deleted tweet that insinuated someone should stab President Donald Trump.