Donald Trump, Bette Midler feud deepens when star suggests someone 'give him a shiv'

Liberal star Bette Midler has added fire to the fuel behind her feud with President Trump.

The performer, who already had to apologize earlier this week for circulating a quote wrongly attributed to Trump, also suggested someone stab the president.

In a tweet responding to Michael Moore's reaction to Trump's new hairdo, Midler wrote in a since-deleted tweet: "He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove."

BETTE MIDLER BLASTED FOR TWEETING FAKE TRUMP QUOTE BASHING REPUBLICANS, FOX NEWS

The tweet came after Trump called Midler a "washed-up psycho" in response to her snarky apology for posting the fake quote.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” read the quote she shared before her followers quickly pointed out the quote was fake.

Indeed, the fact-checking site Snopes had done a review of the quote in 2015, debunking its authenticity when Trump's White House campaign first started to gain steam.

TRUMP SLAMS 'WASHED-UP PSYCHO' BETTE MIDLER AS THE TWO CLASH VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

"I apologize; turns out to be a fake from way back in '15-16," Midler tweeted on Monday. "Don't know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!"

Trump appeared less than impressed, though. He lashed back at Midler on Twitter, calling her a "washed-up psycho" who "was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make 'your great president' look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!" Trump said on Tuesday.

Midler followed her apology with another tweet blaming Trump for her misquote.

BETTE MIDLER SAYS TRUMP GOT AWAY WITH ‘CRIMES,’ DESPITE MUELLER REPORT SUMMARY

"Yes, one must always check the quotes," she tweeted on Monday. "That should take up, oh, maybe 23 of the 24 hours in the day? Because there are SO MANY LIES, most of them generated by Trump himself, that the task of separating the truth from the lies is impossible. Which is just how he likes it. #CHAOS."

Midler also kept up her criticisms of the president on social media. She poked fun at his white waistcoat, worn to a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, saying, "What a figure he cuts!"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

She also called Trump out on his effort to downplay the protesters who crowded the streets of London to oppose his visit.

"Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the U.K., but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth?" she tweeted on Tuesday.