Bethenny Frankel claims she didn’t want a prenup with ex Jason Hoppy before ‘nightmare divorce'

Bethenny Frankel is getting candid about her "nightmare divorce" from ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

On Tuesday’s episode of the "Real Housewives of New York" alum’s podcast, "Just B," the 51-year-old admitted she initially didn’t want a prenup. The entrepreneur said the thought of going into a prenuptial agreement before saying "I do" was "embarrassing."

"I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what’s going on with me, and being in reality television," the star shared. "And I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn’t come from much, and so they would never want anything from me."

"Because this is just not the way that it goes, people who don’t come from a lot just are happy with that sort of small-town life, and that would never really be a whole issue," she shared.

The Skinny Girl mogul revealed she "had a lawyer that said to me about my prenup, ‘It’s terrible and I wouldn’t let you sign this.'" Frankel also described how she believed "no one’s taking anything from me."

"I’m trusting and I just don’t want to deal with this and it was embarrassing," Frankel explained. "The word ‘prenup’ was embarrassing to me. It’s uncomfortable, it’s awkward. A contract when you get married? It’s an uncomfortable, awkward concept."

Hoppy's last known attorneys didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Frankel and Hoppy, 51, tied the knot in 2010 but separated in 2012. The following year, Frankel filed for divorce. While they reached a financial settlement in 2016, their divorce wasn’t finalized until this year. They share a daughter named Bryn, 11.

In 2016, an attorney for Frankel told People magazine that the former couple did have a prenuptial agreement after the Bravo personality had a court victory that dropped her spousal support by roughly $12,000 a month.

At the time, attorney Allan Mayefsky said they were "pleased the court invalidated the award of interim spousal support to Jason based on his waiver in the prenuptial agreement."

In March, it was revealed that Frankel was engaged to film producer Paul Bernon after three years of dating.

Last week, a rep for Frankel confirmed to the outlet that she no longer has to pay child support to Hoppy.