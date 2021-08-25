Bethenny Frankel shuts down speculation she's returning to 'Real Housewives'

Bethenny Frankel put a stop to the rumors that she’s in talks to return to "The Real Housewives of New York."

The Skinnygirl mogul first posted on her Instagram Stories but then moved to Twitter to confirm she’s not planning to return to the Bravo series.

"I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is [100 emoji] false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip," she said on Tuesday of her foundation BStrong’s efforts on the island in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

"The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony."

BETHENNY FRANKEL EXPLAINS ‘RHONY’ EXIT: ‘IT WASN’T WHAT I WANTED TO BE DOING ANYMORE'

Frankel, 50, joined the series when it first launched in 2008 because she was "broke and didn’t have anything to lose." She departed the beloved franchise in 2011 after its third season but returned to the small screen a few years later, rejoining the show for its seventh season in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Bstrong founder left once again in 2019 after contract negotiations didn’t go her way, though she later claimed the show "became not who I really was anymore."

"And now it’s something that … people have a preconceived notion about it and they know what’s going to happen," she said on the "This Is Paris" podcast.

"I mean, how many charity events can we go to?" she continued. "How many friends can we not support on vacations and how much drama do we want to avoid and then go right into the drama on the vacation. So … the time had come."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Frankel has taken a definitive stance against the show that made her a household name, fans are still clamoring for her return.

"While your work with devastated areas like Haiti super important, I would love to see you back on TV," tweeted one fan. "So maybe it’s time for a new show. But I really do love to see you on the real housewives."

"We would like for you to swoop in and save the day," responded another.