Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy finalize divorce after 8-year battle

Bethenny Frankel and her ex Jason Hoppy are finally divorce after an eight-year battle.

The reality TV star, 50, and the businessman, 50, married in 2010 and later separated in December 2012. They share their 10-year-old named Bryn.

According to Page Six, a judge signed off on the divorce docs back on Jan. 20.

The Skinnygirl founder filed for divorce in January 2013 and the former spouses have been going back-and-forth in court over finances and custody of their child. Finally, they reached a financial agreement in July 2016.

In September 2020, Frankel appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" and told Cohen she was "still married."

Back in 2018, Frankel started starting Paul Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, and the pair reportedly have got engaged, according to People magazine.

She was recently spotted with a huge diamond ring on her finger while on vacation in Florida.

"He's a good person who I love," the TV producer told the outlet. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

A rep for Frankel didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment