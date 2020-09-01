Bethenny Frankel reveals she's trying a vegetarian diet because of daughter

Bethenny Frankel has always been conscious of living a healthy lifestyle and now she and her daughter are taking it to the next level.

The 49-year-old former "Real Housewives of New York City" star revealed Bryn, 10, asked if they could adopt a vegetarian diet.

"Bryn wants to be a vegetarian cause she loves animals, so she's asked me to do it with her," Frankel said on social media. "I used to eat this way, so let's see how it goes."

The Skinnygirl mogul showed off her cooking skills by making a cauliflower pizza with vegan mozzarella and tomato sauce along with a salad.

“The key is to use a pizza stone & crisp both sides of [the] crust on high heat before adding toppings," she instructed.

While Frankel and Bryn are going meatless, the TV personality also needs to stay away from fish.

In December 2018, she had a near-fatal allergic reaction after eating soup that contained fish.

“I have [a] rare fish allergy,” she tweeted at the time. “Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then [taken] to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.”

Frankel added: “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Thankfully, her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, was with her and administered an epi-pen. “He saved my life," she said.

In May 2019, Frankel reflected on the harrowing experience in honor of National Food Allergy Awareness Week. “#NationalFoodAllergyAwarenessWeek, along with the #CoronavirusPandemic, remind me how precious life is and how important it is to not take this life for granted,” she wrote. “When I had a life threatening allergic reaction, @pbernon and @newtonwellesleyhospital saved my life.”