Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure during a boating trip: ‘Lady in red'

Bethenny Frankel wore a red hot swimsuit during a recent boat outing.

The Skinnygirl founder, 49, had her toned arms and legs on display.

Frankel accessorized her outfit with a wide brim red hat.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE'S TRYING A VEGETARIAN DIET BECAUSE OF DAUGHTER

“#LADYinRED ❤️ #unfilteRED ❤️ #thisisme,” she captioned the Instagram photo on Tuesday.

The last hashtag “this is me” is in reference to her previous makeup-free selfie she shared last week with her fans.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star wrote, “The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensioned, & retouched - the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos. I want to show our daughters (and sons) a realistic female image."

Frankel’s 10-year-old daughter Brynn has also made an impact on the business mogul when it comes to dieting.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE TRIED TO ADOPT A 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD YEARS AGO, OFFERS TO ADOPT AGAIN

Last month, her daughter asked her to adopt a vegetarian diet because of her love for animals.

"Bryn wants to be a vegetarian cause she loves animals, so she's asked me to do it with her," Frankel said on social media. "I used to eat this way, so let's see how it goes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, the “Big Shot” star has shared several tasty looking meals on her Instagram Story to prove she’s sticking it out.