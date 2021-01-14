Ben Affleck reflects on Jennifer Lopez relationship and the ‘mean, sexist, racist’ remarks made towards her

Ben Affleck is in a positive space in his life and with a newfound outlook, the actor is reflecting on his past romance and engagement with Jennifer Lopez -- one that was all the rage in its heyday.

Affleck, 48, appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" podcast and shared revelations about the former it-couple and how they navigated living in the public eye.

"People were so f--king mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," Affleck said while discussing his latest film "The Way Back," according to People magazine.

"Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f--king should be!"

JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS SHE'S CONTEMPLATING NOT MARRYING ALEX RODRIGUEZ: 'WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR US?'

Added Affleck: "I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today."

The "Argo" performer pressed on and also opened up about the tabloid aspect of the business and the challenges it brought to the couple and how they carried on with their daily lives.

"You know, there's always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially," Affleck recalled.

"Still, to this day, [some] will go, 'I see you out there in the paparazzi and the pictures!'" he continued. "It's like, 'Yes, I left my house and took out the trash.' It's not like I'm trying to...And it's still like, 'You were taking a pap walk!' As if, if you leave your house, you're only doing so in the hope that you could be so lucky that you could end up as the sixth item in The Daily Mail. It's absurd!"

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S ENGAGEMENT RINGS: FROM ALEX RODRIGUEZ TO OJANI NOA

Affleck and Lopez, known at the time as "Bennifer," got engaged in 2002.

Lopez opened up about the famous pink sparkler she received from Affleck in a group interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Dua Lipa and Charlie XCX in April 2020.

"I met [Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and -- she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know," Lopez said at the time. "He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was … whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong."

However, Affleck and Lopez postponed their wedding in 2003 just days before the pair was set to tie the knot. By 2004, the pop culture pair’s relationship was over.

BEN AFFLECK SAYS EX JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED AN OSCAR NOMINATION FOR 'HUSTLERS'

These days, Lopez is holding down an engagement with former Major League Baseball slugger and current broadcaster, Alex Rodriguez. But amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lopez said they’re in no rush to jump the broom.

"Oh yeah, we've talked [not getting married] that for sure," Lopez admitted in December. "I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though."

JENNIFER LOPEZ LOOKS BACK ON 2002 ENGAGEMENT RING FROM BEN AFFLECK: 'I LOVED GETTING IT, DON'T GET ME WRONG'

She added, "It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple enjoys a blended family with their kids: Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 12, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been romantically linked to his "Deep Water" co-star Ana de Armas.