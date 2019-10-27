Ben Affleck uses dating rumors to promote charity

Ben Affleck is using speculation about his personal life to benefit a good cause.

After reports claimed the "Argo" star was dating again using apps, he took to social media to plug The Midnight Mission.

"HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important," he wrote on Instagram. "I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help."

He then tagged the elite dating app Raya, writing, "@raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

The Oscar winner has been single since reportedly splitting from "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus this past spring.

Last October, Affleck broke his silence about going to rehab for the third time for alcoholism.

"This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family," he wrote.

The actor went on to reveal that "so many people" have reached out to him on social media "and spoken about their own journeys with addiction."

"To those people, I want to say thank you," Affleck wrote. "Your strength is inspiring and supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me.

"I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling," he added.

