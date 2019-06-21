Ben Affleck focusing on staying on 'the right path' before dating again, source says

Ben Affleck isn't looking to jump into dating again.

The actor, who recently split from his girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" exec Lindsay Shookus, is focusing on his health and staying on "the right path."

Affleck, 46, is working on keeping a healthy lifestyle and spending time with his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, a source close to the star said.

"Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn't be happier," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "He's on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of Jen and his entire family. Jen, of course, helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children."

According to the source, Garner, 47, is very supportive of her ex who is "making sure he's doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose."

While Garner is there for her ex, she is also heating up her romance with businessman John Miller.

"Jen and John are still very much dating and are together more and more," the source claimed. "Ben sees how happy Jen is with John."

Garner and Affleck officially divorced last October but had been separated since 2015. Affleck split from Shookus in April.

"Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly," the source told ET. "He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road."

Affleck has long struggled with alcohol abuse and opened up about his journey in March.

"It's a part of my life," he told "Today." "It's something I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of consume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that, you know, you have to look at. I feel like I had a problem and I really wanted to address it and I take some pride in that... It's about yourself, your life, your family. [As] people, we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them."