Ben Affleck admits he 'just slipped' after being seen stumbling out of Halloween party

Ben Affleck acknowledged a recent setback in his sobriety after he was spotted stumbling out of a Halloween party on Saturday night.

The actor, who has previously admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction, admitted he "slipped" up but is not going to let the Halloween incident "derail me."

“You know, it happens. Just slipped, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” Affleck told TMZ when they caught up with him visiting his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's house on Sunday.

The actor has had a well-documented struggle with alcohol addiction since the 1990s and has gone through waves of sobriety. Affleck even opened up about his sobriety on Instagram earlier on Saturday.

“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” Affleck said before plugging The Midnight Mission, an organization dedicated to serving the homeless in Southern California.

“@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” the actor noted.

The embattled actor’s most recent stint in rehab occurred in October 2018.

In an Instagram post from then, the actor noted that he completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center and spoke candidly about being an addict.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote.

He then thanked “family, colleagues and fans” for their support. “So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you.”

"Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me."