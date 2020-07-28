'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Pete Hunziker issues apology 6 weeks after firing from Bravo show

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Pete Hunziker is finally speaking out about his firing after nearly six weeks of silence.

The Bravo network announced in June that it was cutting its ties with the deckhand after he shared a racist post on social media. It even went as far as to edit upcoming episodes of the reality show in order to “minimize his appearance.”

On Monday, Hunziker took to Instagram to share a contrite statement about the post and to say he is “genuinely sorry."

“A little over 3 months ago someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it,” he wrote. “I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive.”

He added: “To all those I have hurt and offended please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always fully supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people.”

At the time, Hunziker reposted a meme on social media that “depicted shocking racist and sexual imagery,” according to The Daily Mail.

The deckhand was also under fire for referring to his boss, Malia White, as a “sweetie” or “sweetheart.” Captain Sandy reprimanded him for his sexist language in a recent episode.

Bravo wasted no time cutting ties with Hunziker in June amid a slew of protests about police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” the network announced across its social media platforms on June 17. The deckhand only appeared in three episodes of Season 5, which premiered on June 1.

The statement continued: “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

Hunziker’s apology post did not directly address his firing from “Below Deck Mediterranean.” He simply concluded the post with the line: ‘Be safe, stay well, and always think before you post… with love, Pete.”

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.