‘Below Deck’ star Captain Lee Rosbach honors son after fatal drug overdose: ‘It’s never out of your mind’

Captain Lee Rosbach is still trying to make sense of his son’s tragic death.

Joshua Lee Rosbach passed away on July 22, 2019, from an accidental drug overdose. He was 42 when he died after battling addiction for 20 years, People magazine reported on Thursday.

“I don’t really know how I’m feeling,” the “Below Deck” star admitted to the outlet. “It’s difficult to put into words because it’s such -- we’re not wired to do this at all. It’s not something that’s supposed to happen to you. We’re wired in the opposite way. We’re supposed to die before our children do.”

“There’s a hole there that will never be filled,” the 70-year-old continued. “The person that said time heals all wounds is full of s—-. It really doesn’t. You might get better coping with it, but it never goes away. It’s never out of your mind. It’s always there. There are some 200 kids a day that die from this, and we just don’t do a damn thing about it.”

AMY WINEHOUSE’S MOM SHARES TOUCHING TRIBUTE ON THE NINTH ANNIVERSARY OF SINGER’S DEATH

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST ALEX TREBEK SAYS WIFE JEAN ‘KEPT ME ALIVE’ DURING CANCER BATTLE

According to the outlet, Rosbach and his family are determined to keep Joshua’s memory alive. At the Awaken Recovery Center in Greenacres, Fla., a scholarship was created in Joshua’s name providing free in-house treatment to someone of Rosbach and his wife’s choosing. Their goal is to help a family prevent from suffering from a similar loss.

The outlet noted that the individual chosen by the couple can remain at the center as long as needed in order to complete their recovery.

“Somebody [at the rehab center] got in touch with me because they wanted to donate a scholarship in Josh’s name for a person that was deserving and in need of that,” Rosbach explained. “I was a full scholarship; everything was paid for and there was no timeline,”

Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne also personally dropped off the individual at the center and got them settled in.

BENJAMIN KEOUGH’S GIRLFRIEND BREAKS HER SILENCE AFTER HIS DEATH: ‘YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’

ART GARFUNKEL’S PAL SAYS SINGER HELPED HIM OVERCOME DESPAIR AFTER HE BECAME BLIND: ‘IT LIFTED ME OUT OF THE GRAVE’

“It was a nice way to honor Josh’s memory,” he said. “Something good that happened for someone in Josh’s position. It felt good and still does.”

Rosbach took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed he has helped redesign his wife’s wedding ring to highlight a heart bearing Josh’s name with some of his ashes inside.

“This way Mary Anne can keep a part of him with her always,” he wrote.

ELVIS PRESLEY’S PRIVATE NURSE EXPLAINS WHY THE KING WAS 'MISERABLE' DURING HIS FINAL YEARS

JOHN TRAVOLTA LOST GIRLFRIEND DIANA HYLAND TO BREAST CANCER DECADES BEFORE KELLY PRESTON

Joshua is survived by his parents, sister, brother, nieces, nephews, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.