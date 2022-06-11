Leah Remini replaces Matthew Morrison as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Leah Remini will join the dance competition series "So You Think You Can Dance" as a judge following Matthew Morrison's departure from the show during the ongoing 17th season.

Remini will be on the judges' panel alongside singer JoJo Siwa and Hip-Hop dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Remini makes her series debut on June 15.

"I am thrilled to join "So You Think You Can Dance" on its milestone 300th episode," Remini said, according to Variety. "I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!"

‘SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE’ JUDGE MATTHEW MORRISON OUSTED OVER FAILURE TO FOLLOW SHOW'S PRODUCTION PROTOCOLS

Morrison announced his exit from the show last month, citing his failure to follow competition production protocols.

The former "Glee" star still appears in four episodes of the dance competition show since programming had already started airing at the time of his exit.

JUSTIN BIEBER REVEALS FACIAL PARALYSIS, SAYS HE'S BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME

BRITNEY SPEARS, SAM ASGHARI GET RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said in a statement in May. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show ."

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear what competition protocols Morrison violated.