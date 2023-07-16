Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Jane Birkin, fashion icon, singer and actress, dead at 76

The iconic Hermès Birkin bag was named for the British star

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jane Birkin, the famed British singer and actress that transformed French culture, has died at 76 in Paris. Remembered as a style-icon, the iconic Hermès Birkin bag, introduced in 1984, was named after the artist. 

The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin had died on Sunday, crediting her as a "timeless Francophone icon." France's Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, shared her grief on social media, writing "Jane B was mischief, impertinent elegance, the never-outdated emblem of an entire era, a murmuring voice that remains our idol," in a tweet translated to English.

Having settled in France, Birkin was known for her romantic and musical relationship with French musician, Serge Gainsbourg, with whom she sang the sensual song, "Je t’aime moi non plus" ("I Love You, Me Neither.") The song was later banned in Italy due to the Vatican denouncing the track. 

The style Birkin displayed in the 1960s to early 1970s — long flowing hair with bangs, jeans and white tops, knit dresses and basket bags — remains the paradigm of French chic for many women internationally. She also starred in several predominately French films.

Jane Birkin models in a photo from the 1960s

Jane Birkin, known for inspiring Hermès Birkin bag, died at 76 in Paris. (REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho)

JANE BIRKIN RECALLS HER SCANDALOUS SONG WITH LOVER SERGE GAINSBOURG THAT ROCKED THE VATICAN: 'IT WAS GOOD FUN'

Although Birkin and Gainsbourg split in 1980, she famously remained his muse. The two share one daughter together, Charlotte Gainsbourg, also a singer and actress.

Birkin also shares daughter and singer Lou Doillon with French filmmaker Jacques Doillon, as well as the late Kate Barry, an acclaimed photographer, with British composer John Barry. She preceded her mother by ten years.

Jane Birkin smiles with her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg in Paris

Jane Birkin smiles while being photographed with her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg in Paris. (Foc Kan/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lou Doillon presents her mother with an honorary award

Jane Birkin was given an honorary award by her daughter Lou Doillon.  (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

In recent years, Birkin's health had been a concern, causing her to cancel shows after suffering from a mild stroke in 2021. After breaking her shoulder blade this March, Birkin canceled her shows again.

Black Birkin bag held by a woman in Germany

Birkin bags have become a coveted luxury item int he fashion world. (Jeremy Moeller)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Birkin, Gainsbourg and Doillon did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending