LIVE UPDATES: Israeli strike takes out top Hamas terrorist, Blinken calls Netanyahu

An Israeli airstrike killed Hamas militant leader Bassem Issa

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Dozens killed as Israel, Hamas trade rocket fireVideo

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports on the escalating violence in the Middle East live from the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip are engaged in the largest conflict between the two groups since the 2014 war.

An Israeli airstrike Wednesday killed Bassem Issa, Hamas' highest-ranking military figure.

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE KILLS TOP HAMAS COMMANDER AS NETANYAHU VOWS 'IRON FIST IF NEEDED'

Fast Facts

    • Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging deescalation of the conflict but pledging US support for Israel's right to self-defense
    • An Israeli airstrike took out Hamas' top terror leader in Gaza, prompting militants to fire more rockets

Hamas responded by firing dozens of rockets at targets in Israel – and it has launched hundreds since violence reached a tipping point Monday.

Netanyahu vowed to use "an iron first if needed" in order to "stop the anarchy" after civilian groups in mixed Arab and Jewish cities clashed and rioted.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.