Model Bella Davis speaks out in response to 'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman's accusations of extortion

Bella Davis responded to actor Joel Kinnaman's claim that she was extorting him for money on social media.

On Friday, Kinnaman claimed Davis is trying to extort him for money by telling the media that they did not have consensual sex during a brief fling the two had back in 2018.

In response, the model shared screenshots of conversations between herself and the "Suicide Squad" actor as well as conversations with Kinnaman's agent.

"I talked to Joel Kinnamans agent yesterday so how scared can Joel be (if anyone scared of anyone it’s me after what he done) let’s just see in court!" Davis captioned a screenshot with the agent. "I Said I choosing to go to the cops that’s why they making things up. And can all news paper stop posting him like his Obama. When truth comes out y’all will be ashamed."

‘SUICIDE SQUAD’ STAR JOEL KINNAMAN RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER FILING RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST WOMAN

Kinnaman explained his side of the story and his reasons for allegedly taking out a restraining order against the model in a long statement on Instagram. He accused Davis of demanding money and making threats against the Swedish actor and his family and loved ones.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me," he wrote on Instagram. "While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly."

Fox News reached out to Davis for comment and the model denied Kinnaman's version of events occurred. Davis accused the actor of twisting the story.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kinnaman is currently engaged to model Kelly Gale. The couple began dating in 2019 and the actor proposed in January.