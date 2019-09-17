Joy Behar says she's the 'poster child' for Democratic socialism: 'I've been fired several times'

"The View" host Joy Behar attempted to promote Democratic socialism on Tuesday by labeling herself a "poster child" for the doctrine.

"I am the poster child for what they call Democratic socialism. Unemployment insurance saved me many times. I've been fired several times," she said.

After the audience laughed, Behar cited how she received both Medicare and Social Security. "Thank you very much," she said, raising her hands.

"I went to college for free. I have a master's degree that they paid for," she said, apparently referring to the government. "Now, that's what Democratic socialism is. It's not that the government is going to own all of the industries."

Behar's comments came in response to people who said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was too far to the left. Warren, she said, wanted to help people rather than endorsing the "crazy" socialism that involved government seizing industries.

Warren is one of many progressive politicians who sought to enact a single-payer system in which the government would handle health care. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who championed democratic socialism during a speech in June, has signified that he would nationalize significant parts, if not all, of the nation's electricity production.

Behar went on to claim that President Trump wanted to "rip every safety net out of everybody's hands and bring everybody to bankruptcy."

Behar has praised Warren but seemed to back former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. On Thursday, she said that while Warren would be a good president, her policies would turn off voters.

"I love Elizabeth Warren very much and I think she would make a really good president but I don't believe ... this country would vote for her because of two things," Behar said.

"Number one: she believes in Medicare-for-all without private insurance and – I've said before – Americans don't like you to take anything away from them. We like having that ... she needs to take that out and say, 'Well, you can have it if you want.'"

Behar added that Democrats have to "counteract Trump's lie" that they want "open borders."

"Democrats want legal immigration," she said. "They want people to come in legally — the way we've done since this country began ... and I think that those things need to be clear. Otherwise, Elizabeth is not going to capture the heart of the heartland," she added.