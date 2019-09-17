Cokie Roberts, veteran journalist, political commentator and author, dead at 75, ABC says citing family

Cokie Roberts, the veteran journalist, political commentator and author, died, ABC News announced Tuesday morning, citing her family. She was 75.

"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement.

Roberts died from complications from breast cancer, according to her family.

Roberts worked in television for over 40 years and was a frequent contributor to “This Week” with David Brinkley. She also served as ABC’s chief congressional analyst, anchored “This Week” alongside Sam Donaldson from 1996-2002 and started her career with stints at NPR and CBS News.

ABC News broke into programming Tuesday morning to inform viewers of Roberts’ death.

ABC News president James Goldston sent a note to staffers Tuesday announcing that Roberts passed away, calling her a “true pioneer for women in journalism.”

“Cokie was well-regarded for her insightful analysis of politics and policy in Washington, DC., countless newsmaking interviews, and, notably, her unwavering support for the generations of young women – and men – who would follow her in her footsteps,” Goldston wrote.

“She will be dearly missed. Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists,” Goldston wrote. “Please take a moment today to remember an exceptional reporter and remarkable friend.”

Roberts published six books and “won every major award in journalism,” according to Goldston.

“Cokie was named one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting by the American Women in Radio and Television, and the Library of Congress declared her a ‘Living Legend’ in 2008, making her one of the very few Americans ever honored,” Goldston added.

Roberts is survived by her husband of 53 years Steven V. Roberts, her children Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts, her grandchildren Regan, Hale and Cecilia Roberts and Claiborne, Jack and Roland Hartman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, according to her family.

