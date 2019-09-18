Behar jokes ABC should have 'Dancing with the Liars' show after Spicer's debut

"The View" co-host Joy Behar seemed to poke fun at former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday and slight her own network in the process.

She and her co-hosts were reacting to Spicer's Tuesday appearance on "Dancing with the Stars," an ABC show that features celebrities dancing alongside professionals.

"Here's a good show for ABC: 'Dancing with the Liars,'" she quipped. She was responding to co-host Sunny Hostin, who indicated that she couldn't get past the image of Spicer hiding in bushes or defending President Trump's claim about the crowd size for his inauguration.

"I just remember him lying for the liar," Hostin said, referring to Trump. Co-hosts Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman took a different tone and appeared to defend Spicer.

McCain called Spicer a "really decent man" and said that she wasn't angry because his participation in the show could be helping to put his kids through college.

"He has children who are adopted. He's a really decent man. He used to dress up like the Easter bunny at the Easter Egg Roll," she said, referring to the annual White House event. She added that Spicer had a "really good heart" and used to be "really well-respected."

Both Huntsman and McCain suggested that Spicer's appearance showed how difficult life can be for people after leaving the Trump administration.

"This is a whole different version of Sean Spicer," Huntsman said, noting she knew him while he served on the Republican National Committee. She added that "life after Trump is hard."

When Huntsman said she thought Spicer would like to be taken seriously, Behar responded that "this is not the way to do it."

McCain commented that anyone who entered the Trump administration was "gambling" with their reputation.

"I think it just goes to show that when you work in the Trump administration, there are some people that come out of it -- and maybe they have a political future -- or you can be on 'Dancing with the Stars' and opening up Madame Tussauds."