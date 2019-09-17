Sean Spicer talks about his 'Dancing With The Stars' debut after headline-grabbing first appearance

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Tuesday to discuss his headline-making “Dancing With the Stars” debut.

"I went into this Martha saying I was going to have fun. Get out of my element. I've done both," Spicer said. "I had a blast."

On Monday night, Spicer found himself sporting a neon-green ruffled shirt as he danced to the Spice Girls song “Spice up Your Life” in a salsa routine.

"Playing the bongos to the Spice Girls with a lime green shirt that's cut down the chest are four things that I never thought I would ever do in my life," Spicer told MacCallum, laughing at his wardrobe.

MacCallum asked Spicer if he had any say in his attire, dance or song selection.

"I didn't choose the song. I mean none of it, believe me. So I think this was sort of payback from everybody at once," Spicer said.

Spicer's performance Monday ended with confetti and he got a standing ovation from the audience, but the show’s judges did not seem impressed, giving him a total score of 12 out of 30.

The former press secretary then offered up a preview of what his performance will be next week.

"We're dancing a tango next week which is gonna be a lot more difficult, a lot more tastefully dressed. It's going to be really really challenging there's no question about it," Spicer said.

Fox News' Nicole Pajer contributed to this report.