Sean Spicer talks about his 'Dancing With The Stars' debut after headline-grabbing first appearance

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Tuesday to discuss his headline-making “Dancing With the Stars” debut.

"I went into this Martha saying I was going to have fun. Get out of my element. I've done both," Spicer said. "I had a blast."

On Monday night, Spicer found himself sporting a neon-green ruffled shirt as he danced to the Spice Girls song “Spice up Your Life” in a salsa routine.

"Playing the bongos to the Spice Girls with a lime green shirt that's cut down the chest are four things that I never thought I would ever do in my life," Spicer told MacCallum, laughing at his wardrobe.

SEAN SPICER DEBUTS ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' SHIMMYING TO SPICE GIRLS SONG IN NEON-GREEN RUFFLED SHIRT

Sean Spicer, denounced for dancingVideo

MacCallum asked Spicer if he had any say in his attire, dance or song selection.

"I didn't choose the song. I mean none of it, believe me. So I think this was sort of payback from everybody at once," Spicer said.

Spicer's performance Monday ended with confetti and he got a standing ovation from the audience, but the show’s judges did not seem impressed, giving him a total score of 12 out of 30.

The former press secretary then offered up a preview of what his performance will be next week.

"We're dancing a tango next week which is gonna be a lot more difficult, a lot more tastefully dressed. It's going to be really really challenging there's no question about it," Spicer said.

Fox News' Nicole Pajer contributed to this report.