Donna Brazile explains her stunning admission about President Trump and race

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile told “America’s Newsroom" Wednesday that “if we don’t move this country toward reconciliation, racial tensions will only grow.”

The former DNC interim chairwoman was asked about comments she made Tuesday on Fox Nation’s “Reality Check with David Webb,” in which she said she gets in "trouble" with people on the left when she refuses to call President Trump a racist.

“I believe that I can address the issues, I can address the actions without basically name-calling. I think we’re beyond name-calling,” Brazile said Wednesday.

On Fox Nation, Brazile made a stunning admission, saying, "Do you know that I get in trouble when I don't say that [the president is racist]? People on the left [say] 'You know that he's a racist'. I don't know what's in his heart, but I'll tell you what I disagree with Donald Trump on — I disagree with his tone, his tenor because we are all Americans. We are all fighting for the same thing. And I know that the president wants everybody's respect, but to get respect you also have to give respect."

“I often call the president out when he tweets, or he says ‘they should go back to where they come from’ when they are American citizens and so, yes, I am very vocal,” Brazile said.

Brazile went on to say that she prefers to focus on the policies and actions of the Trump administration, rather than simply calling the president a racist day after day.

"To personally go out there each and every day and say, 'The President of the United States is a racist, therefore I do not wish to discuss his policies, his actions, his tweets,' that in my view is a wrongheaded approach," she said.

“I don’t want to major in the minors by basically calling out people. I want to major in helping to bring about racial reconciliation [for] people of all different backgrounds.”

