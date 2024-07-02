Bebe Rexha threatens to 'bring down' music industry, fears she will be ‘punished’ again

Bebe Rexha attacked the music industry in a fiery series of X posts Tuesday.

Rexha, 34, first found success as a songwriter and has written hits for Eminem, Selena Gomez, Tyler Hubbard and Nick Jonas, to name a few. She's released three of her own studio albums, in addition to appearing on numerous chart-topping singles.

The "Say My Name" singer, who has been with Warner Records since the beginning of her career, claimed she could "bring down a BIG chunk of this industry" in a series of posts.

BEBE REXHA SEEMINGLY EXPOSES FAT-SHAMING BOYFRIEND KEYAN SAFYARI

"I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time," Rexha wrote. "I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry.

"Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."

BEBE REXHA HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING STUCK BY CELL PHONE DURING CONCERT, SUSPECT ARRESTED

Rexha's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

She responded to one fan wondering "what happened again" with, "Again? You haven't even heard 5 percent. You have NO IDEA."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

One fan suggested, "nobody should be forgiven for the time they took your name out of Hey Mama." Rexha simply responded, "My love. That? Compared to all the other stuff you don't know about? That's Child's play."

David Guetta's 2015 song, "Hey Mama," was co-written by Rexha, Guetta and a number of other people. While she was initially given a co-writer credit, she did not receive credit for vocals on the track, which also featured Nicki Minaj and Afrojack, a situation that's since been rectified.

When asked what stopped the pop star from speaking out, she said, "THEY PUNISH YOU."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another follower suggested Bebe was drumming up support for her latest single, "I'm The Drama," a claim Rexha denied.

"Marketing? I have no budget for that. IM FED UP," she wrote.

She did not reveal the source of her "sadness," but the "I'm a Mess" singer assured her fans she appreciated their support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness," Rexha assured her fans. "I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."