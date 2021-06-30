Bebe Rexha turns heads in lingerie on TikTok: 'Feeling like a bad b---h today'

Bebe Rexha flaunted her curvy body in sexy blue lingerie while dancing around in a TikTok video to Nicki Minaj's 2018 hit song, "Good Form."

The 31-year-old singer also used the video to convey a message of body positivity to her fanbase, writing, "How much do you think I weigh? No one's business."

"Cause I'm a bad b--- no matter what my weight. But let's normalize 165 lbs," she added.

Rexha captioned the TikTok, "Feeling like a bad b--- today."

The musician recently launched her own lingerie collection in the hopes of making women "feel beautiful at any size."

"I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for a while," Rexha told People magazine. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

Her capsule collection includes bras, panties, bustiers, corsets, and bodysuits with sizes ranging from sizes 30A to 46DDD and XS to 4X and prices starting at $49.99.

Rexha admitted that sometimes she struggled with body confidence and was nervous to model her own designers.

"I just wanted to feel good and be comfortable as well as looking hot," she explained. "It all comes from within and it's all about what makes you feel good. That's what shines. You could be wearing the hottest outfits and if you don't feel good in it, what's the point?"

In a previous interview with Fox News , Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

"If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said.

"If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."