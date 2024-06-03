Selena Gomez admits 'girls are mean,' surrounds herself with 'levelheaded people'

Selena Gomez admitted girls can be "mean" while sharing the kind of people she tries to surround herself with.

The 31-year-old opened up about her friendships in an interview with Time, revealing some of her best friends are not other Hollywood stars.

"It’s a cliché, but girls are mean," she told the outlet. "It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area – and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong."

"I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f---s about what I do," she added.

Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020, a brand she paired with work in the mental health space. The "Only Murders in the Building" star often focuses on the "loneliness epidemic."

"In recent years, about one-in-two adults in America reported experiencing loneliness," the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, wrote in a letter published in 2023. "And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic cut off so many of us from friends, loved ones, and support systems, exacerbating loneliness and isolation."

Gomez explained she even deals with loneliness.

"It’s hard," the actress shared with Time. "You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that."

Gomez recently began dating music producer Benny Blanco. However, the musician does not consider him to be her only source of happiness.

"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," Gomez told the outlet. "A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

Gomez and Blanco went public with their relationship in December. Their relationship has been scrutinized online by fans who think the "Single Soon" singer could do better.

The scrutiny has not deterred Blanco from the relationship. He recently confided in Howard Stern that he would like to marry and have children with Gomez.

"He can’t lie to save his life," Gomez said when asked about Blanco's recent admission. "If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it."

Gomez revealed she was impressed by Blanco's ability to block out the noise from her fans.

"I know what people can do to people I love," Gomez told Time. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

