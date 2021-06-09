Bebe Rexha hopes lingerie collection makes women 'feel beautiful at any size'

Bebe Rexha has created her own lingerie line with the brand Adore Me.

The 31-year-old singer hopes her designs help women embrace their bodies and feel sexy at any size.

"I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for awhile," Rexha told People magazine. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

Her capsule collection includes bras, panties, bustiers, corsets, and bodysuits with sizes ranging from sizes 30A to 46DDD and XS to 4X and prices starting at $49.99.

Rexha admitted that sometimes she struggled with body confidence and was nervous to model her own designers.

"I just wanted to feel good and be comfortable as well as looking hot," she explained. "It all comes from within and it's all about what makes you feel good. That's what shines. You could be wearing the hottest outfits and if you don't feel good in it, what's the point?"

The pop star also included a special Pride Month-themed bra that features rainbow hearts. All proceeds from that bra's sales will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, a non-profit in New York City that helps LGBTQ+ youth.

She said of the LGBTQ+ community, "There's so many different things that you can be and I think it's about not judging yourself and being compassionate and not judging others. I've been inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and just the fact that I never feel judged when I'm in that community. I think that's what it's all about."

In a previous interview with Fox News, Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

"If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said.

"If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."