Baywatch star Donna D'Errico poses in sexy lingerie after revealing she’s lonely and unloved

"Baywatch" alum Donna D'Errico shared a sexy new photo to her Instagram on Monday after revealing that she is lonely.

In the pinup photo, the 54-year-old actress is seen posing in lacy black lingerie.

"Alexa, play ‘Girl on Fire’ by Alicia Keys," she captioned the sultry picture.

The new lingerie snapshot comes after the mom of two shared a topless throwback photo, revealing her struggles with dating in Los Angeles.

"LA is a very lonely city filled with beautiful lonely temporary people and I’m a human being just like everyone else," she wrote alongside the black-and-white photo. "I want to love and to be loved. And sometimes the company of a beautiful man can feel like a sort of love, can’t it?"

"For a fleeting moment I absorb it," she continued. "I live in a state of abundance when it comes to men, so I’m never without a date if I don’t want to be. But I mostly prefer to be alone. It’s a heart numbing thing when so many men desire you but none love you. I realize that deliberate use of sex appeal makes it difficult for people to appreciate other things about you. I make my peace with it."

D'Errico has faced some hate for her sexy shots. Last month, she fought back against critics who claimed she was "too old" to share revealing photos on her social media.

The "Baywatch" alum took to Instagram and stunned in a blue-and-white laced lingerie outfit.

"Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid," D'Errico captioned her post.

She got support from another former "Baywatch" star , Carmen Electra, who commented, "Gorgeous!"