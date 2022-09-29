'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico poses in a gold bikini after being told she's 'too old': 'Keep cool'

"Baywatch" vet Donna D’Errico took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of herself in a gold string bikini after being told she's "too old" to share revealing pictures online.

D’Errico, 54, wrote in her caption that she is trying to "keep cool" during the heat wave Los Angeles has faced. She noted that she is praying for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

"The LA heat wave continues. 102°!" D’Errico wrote. "Have a merry Wednesday and keep cool and praying for those affected by the hurricane," she concluded her caption.

In July, D’Errico responded to trolls on social media who accused her of being "too old" and "desperate" as she shared bikini pictures online.

FORMER ‘BAYWATCH’ CAST MEMBER DONNA D’ERRICO REVEALS HER YOUTHFUL SECRETS, WHY SHE BECAME A VEGAN

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,'" she began her caption.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you," D’Errico added. "I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.

"For all those asking, no I didn't remove the red white & blue 4th of July video," she said of her post that sparked the hateful comments. "It's still up under the 'reels' tab on my page."

When asked what advice she would give to other women who want to wear a bikini but are worried about what others may think, D’Errico told Fox News Digital exclusively, "Good Lord, just wear it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Life is shorter than you realize, and there will always be someone with something rotten to say. So just go have fun and don’t hurt anyone and do stuff that makes you happy," she advised. "I am so blown away by all the supportive comments on my post on Instagram . It seriously has brought me to tears.

"My dad even called me about it, and he’s my hero. I still got some haters in my DMs making fun of me squatting on my coffee table and saying my boobs look ugly, but that’s all just white noise. I’m already thinking of where I can photograph myself squatting in a bikini next. Maybe the Golden Gate Bridge."

D'Errico said she still struggles with her body image following the incident but has been "working on it."

"I was a very shy child and was badly bullied in school," she said. "I grew up and ran off to Hollywood to follow my dream of being an actress, only to start getting bullied all over again. I read this book called ‘The Four Agreements’ and realized how life-changing it is when you stop taking the mean things people say personally.

"I still slip up and take things personally sometimes, and then I have to go back and re-read that book again to keep me immune to their Jedi mind tricks. I think we are living in a time right now when people are getting tired of all the judgmental bulls---. Or maybe I’m just older now and don’t care anymore. I suspect it’s a little of both."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

D’Errico rose to fame on "Baywatch" as Donna Marco in 1996 . She starred on the hit series until 1998. The actress has kept busy over the years, appearing in several films and TV shows. Most recently, she starred in Sean Patrick Flanery's "Frank and Penelope."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.