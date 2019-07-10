Barbra Streisand flew her dogs 10,000 miles to watch her perform in London

Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand flew her three prized pooches on a 10,000 mile roundtrip to watch her perform at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday night.

The singer, 77, had her poodles Miss Scarlet, Miss Violet and Fanny with her waiting in the wings in a custom dog buggy with a dedicated VIP escort for them backstage.

She performed for 65,000 punters at British Summertime with Posh and Becks in the crowd alongside Spanish film star Antonio Banderas, 58, and actor Richard E Grant, 62.

The dogs even made a brief appearance on stage when Babs admitted they weren’t “into show business.”

A backstage source told The Sun: “There was no expense spared for her three beloved pets in the backstage area.

“They had free roam of her dressing room and a dedicated member of staff to push them in the buggy or walk them round at their free will.Barbra adores them all and would never travel with out them, fans were even queuing up for selfies with them.”

The "Woman in Love" hitmaker had Miss Scarlet and Miss Violet cloned from their mother Samantha, a white Coton de Tulear breed, before she died in 2017.

Fanny is from Samantha’s breeder.

Last month Barbra took the dogs to visit their mother’s grave and posted the event on Instagram with the caption: “The twins Scarlet and Violet honoring their mom (with cousin Fanny in the center!)”

This article originally appeared on The Sun.