Latest Banksy art shows burning American flag in Floyd tribute

Mercurial British artist Banksy has unveiled a new work in support of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.

Banksy posted the new piece on Instagram, in which he highlights the portrait of a faceless black man and a candle. The full painting shows that the candle has set the American flag on fire, likely a reference to how Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide outrage.

Floyd was a black man who was unarmed when he died while in police custody in Minneapolis May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd complained that he couldn’t breathe. The incident has sparked peaceful protests against police brutality as well as rioting and looting in cities across the country.

The protests have spread across the globe, with tens of thousands gathering in the UK as well to voice anger at the treatment of police action and racism in Britain.

GEORGE FLOYD, BLM PROTESTS TAKE PLACE ON 3 CONTINENTS

Banksy included a message with the painting, which talks about how he feels the need to get involved because this is not just an issue for black people, but is also a “white problem.”

“It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” the post reads. “Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living down stairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, it’s not their job to fix it.”

Nearly 2 million people had liked the photo as of Saturday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The painting already drew some criticism for the depiction of a burning American flag, which is a federal crime in the United States carrying a punishment of up to a year in jail.

The comments were largely supportive, otherwise.