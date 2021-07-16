'Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings' cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Whitney Collings, who appeared in Season 3 of "Bad Girls Club," has been released.

Collings, who died in December 2020 at age 33, died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam, according to TMZ.

The manner of death was accidental.

A rep for Boston medical examiner's office told Fox News at the time that Collings died at MelroseWakefield Hospital in Melrose, Mass.

At the time of her death, Collings' mother, Linda Houghton Coll, shared the tragic news on Facebook, according to TMZ . "I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair," wrote Coll. "She was kind with a big heart."

The star appeared on the Oxygen reality series' third season for 12 episodes, per IMDb. The series followed a group of confrontational women living together.

Collings was in her early 20s when she appeared on the show in '08 and '09. Her nickname was "The Straight Shooter."

TMZ reported that the reality star, known for her sense of humor and temper, was eliminated from the show after a physical altercation.

Fellow "Bad Girls Club" star Demitra "Mimi" Roche died in July at age 34. Roche, who earned the nickname "The Miami Maverick," appeared in the eighth season of the show.