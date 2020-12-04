Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Whitney Collings, 'Bad Girls Club' star, dead at 33

She appeared on Season 3 of the reality TV show

By Jessica Napoli, Nate Day | Fox News
Whitney Collings of "Bad Girls Club" fame has died at the age of 33, Fox News can confirm.

A rep for Boston medical examiner's office told Fox News that Collings died Dec. 3 at MelroseWakefield Hospital in Melrose, Mass.

The cause of Collings' death is still unknown.

Collings' mother, Linda Houghton Coll, shared the tragic news on Facebook, according to TMZ. "I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair," wrote Coll. "She was kind with a big heart."

DEMITRA 'MIMI' ROCHE, 'BAD GIRLS CLUB' STAR, DEAD AT 34

The star appeared on the Oxygen reality series' third season for 12 episodes, per IMDb. The series followed a group of confrontational women living together.

Whitney Collings, star of "Bad Girls Club" season 3, has died at the age of 33.

('Bad Girls Club'/Oxygen)

Collings was in her early 20s when she appeared on the show in '08 and '09. Her nickname was “The Straight Shooter.”

Darlen Escobar from Season 2 of "Bad Girls Club" paid tribute to Collings on her Instagram Story. "God has gained another beautiful sweet angel," she wrote alongside a photo of Collings.

TMZ reports that the reality star, known for her sense of humor and temper, was eliminated from the show after a physical altercation.

Fellow "Bad Girls Club" star Demitra "Mimi" Roche died in July at age 34. Roche, who earned the nickname "The Miami Maverick," appeared in the eighth season of the show.

