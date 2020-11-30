'Bachelorette' star Trista Sutter says her husband has been 'struggling' with a mystery illness 'for months'

Trista Sutter's husband Ryan isn't feeling well.

The former "Bachelorette" star, 48, revealed on Instagram on Saturday that her hubby has been battling a mystery illness for quite some time.

She shared the news alongside a picture of Ryan soaking up some sun without a shirt on, donning sunglasses and a backward baseball cap.

The star said that while Thanksgiving holds a special place in her heart, she's "struggling" and didn't want to post anything celebratory on social media.

"This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling," she added. "Not everyday, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers. And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer. A HUGE relief ..."

Sutter said that some of her husband's symptoms aligned with those of lymphoma, and they had to work hard in order to find a doctor to take such symptoms "seriously."

"But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up," she wrote. "But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me...I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful."

Among the things the reality star said she is currently feeling grateful for are "not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID" and thankful that she and her husband will not have to face cancer with two children. Health insurance, jobs, their home, food and family all made the list as well.

Sutter then stressed that "everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors."

"We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune," she stated. "We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice. So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message."

Sutter and Ryan, 46, met during the first season of "The Bachelorette" and married in 2003. They share two children: Blakesley Grace, 11, and son Maxwell Alston, 13.